Martin Truex Earns 2nd Win of Season with 2018 NASCAR at Pocono 2018 Victory

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 3, 2018

LONG POND, PA - JUNE 03: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway on June 3, 2018 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)
Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

Martin Truex Jr. secured his second win of the 2018 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup season Sunday with a triumphant performance at Pocono Raceway. 

Truex took the checkered flag after successfully holding off Kyle Larson following a restart with seven laps remaining. Larson finished second, while Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top five. 

"It's always fun to win but especially when you beat the best guys out there," Truex told Fox Sports after staving off charges from Busch and Harvick. "Those two guys were so fast today. Honestly, we were all really equal. It was a matter of who could get out front."

Truex, who also took home a win at Auto Club Speedway in March, now has nine top-five finishes to his name this season. He currently ranks fourth in the updated driver standings with 487 points. The only drivers with more are Busch (624), Harvick (537) and Joey Logano (534). 

Truex will return to the track June 10 at Michigan International Speedway—where he logged second- and-sixth-place finishes last seasonwith his eye on back-to-back victories. 

