Liverpool Transfer News: Nabil Fekir's Agent Confirms Reds' Interest

Liverpool Transfer News: Nabil Fekir's Agent Confirms Reds' InterestJune 3, 2018
Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir is a target for Liverpool, his agent Jean-Pierre Bernes has confirmed, but the club are not yet close to landing him.
According to the Mirror's Paul Gorst and Alex Smith, Fekir's camp were rumoured to have flown to Liverpool to negotiate a £60 million deal that would send him to Anfield, but Bernes rejected such talk.
He told French newspaper Le Progres (h/t Gorst and Smith):
"I did not leave Marseille [this weekend], I am with my family.
"But I will be clear, we will go with Nabil to Liverpool or elsewhere when there is an agreement with Lyon and if [owner] Jean-Michel Aulas gives the green light.
"Liverpool's interest exists, but for the moment nothing is done and other clubs could come in. The [transfer] window will be long."
Bernes added "there is no contact" with Bayern Munich, who are also thought to be interested in Fekir alongside Atletico Madrid.
According to the Mirror's David Maddock, Fekir is hopeful of a move to Merseyside:
David Maddock @MaddockMirror
Fekir did NOT travel to Liverpool this weekend. No deal imminent. He has told Lyon he wants to go, but discussions still in formative stages, with French club president Jean-Michel Aulas keen to wait until after World Cup in hope of fee increase. Fekir will leave and wants @LFC
The Reds have already added Naby Keita and Fabinho to their ranks, though neither is a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who left for Barcelona in January.
Although Fekir isn't in the exact mould of the Brazilian, given he tends to play closer to the striker, he is capable of making many of the same contributions in the final third, per Squawka Football:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Nabil Fekir's 2017/18 Ligue 1 season by numbers: 30 games 99 crosses 90 take-ons 89 shots 59 chances created 18 goals 8 assists 5 goals outside the box Remind you of anyone? 🔴 https://t.co/Sb29EXhgh8
He also scored one of Ligue 1's goals of the season, per BT Sport:
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
Kurzawa 😎 Neymar 🤭 Fekir 😱😱😱 There were some utterly ridiculous goals scored in Ligue 1 this season, so this top five was tougher to pick than most 👊 https://t.co/J90HfOGVQ0
The 24-year-old is a classy operator and would be a superb acquisition for Liverpool.
While they may have finished fourth in the Premier League last season, the Reds perhaps look the closest to catching champions Manchester City next year after the excellent captures of Keita and Fabinho.
Reinforcements at the back will also be needed, but Fekir would be another addition that puts them closer to the Sky Blues' level of quality and strength in depth.
