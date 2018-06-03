Liverpool Transfer News: Nabil Fekir's Agent Confirms Reds' Interest

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir is a target for Liverpool, his agent Jean-Pierre Bernes has confirmed, but the club are not yet close to landing him.

According to the Mirror's Paul Gorst and Alex Smith, Fekir's camp were rumoured to have flown to Liverpool to negotiate a £60 million deal that would send him to Anfield, but Bernes rejected such talk.

He told French newspaper Le Progres (h/t Gorst and Smith):

"I did not leave Marseille [this weekend], I am with my family.

"But I will be clear, we will go with Nabil to Liverpool or elsewhere when there is an agreement with Lyon and if [owner] Jean-Michel Aulas gives the green light.

"Liverpool's interest exists, but for the moment nothing is done and other clubs could come in. The [transfer] window will be long."

Bernes added "there is no contact" with Bayern Munich, who are also thought to be interested in Fekir alongside Atletico Madrid.

According to the Mirror's David Maddock, Fekir is hopeful of a move to Merseyside:

The Reds have already added Naby Keita and Fabinho to their ranks, though neither is a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who left for Barcelona in January.

Although Fekir isn't in the exact mould of the Brazilian, given he tends to play closer to the striker, he is capable of making many of the same contributions in the final third, per Squawka Football:

He also scored one of Ligue 1's goals of the season, per BT Sport:

The 24-year-old is a classy operator and would be a superb acquisition for Liverpool.

While they may have finished fourth in the Premier League last season, the Reds perhaps look the closest to catching champions Manchester City next year after the excellent captures of Keita and Fabinho.

Reinforcements at the back will also be needed, but Fekir would be another addition that puts them closer to the Sky Blues' level of quality and strength in depth.