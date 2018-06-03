Kevin Durant on Tom Brady's Celtics Pitch: 'I Was Just All About the Basketball'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

When Kevin Durant held free-agency meetings in the Hamptons in 2016, the Golden State Warriors offered validation and a chance to build something that would last on the court.

When other teams went the celebrity route, Durant was far less impressed.

"That stuff was cool, don't get me wrong. But I was just all about the basketball," Durant told Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. "I mean, I love Tom Brady, but I don't know if he can help me if he was on the court with me right now. I love that people wanted me on their team, but at the same time I just wanted to hear from the coaches and the players about what they needed or why they wanted me on their team and what I needed to do as a player."

This flies a bit in the face of Durant's previous comments on the subject. Brady, who has won five Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots, came in and spoke to Durant about what it means to win in Boston versus other cities.

Durant said in 2016 that Brady's presence alone nearly caused him to sign in Boston.

"I was ready to just say, 'OK, let's go,'" Durant told reporters. "Just seeing someone so successful at his craft. He's a great ambassador for the game of football and the city of Boston. It's great to be in the presence of such greatness. But at the same time, I knew I couldn't let that distract me."

The latest Durant-Brady quote comes courtesy of a lengthy oral history of Durant's signing with Golden State, perhaps the most seismic free-agency move in NBA history. Durant was joining a franchise that had already won an NBA-record 73 games a year prior and risked his reputation more than any other star since LeBron James' "Decision."

Suffice it to say Durant's decision worked out. He picked up a Finals MVP trophy and his first championship a year ago and is well on his way to a second in 2018.

As for Brady, well, odds are his feelings weren't hurt too bad.