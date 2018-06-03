Knicks Rumors: Trae Young to Work Out for NY on Tuesday Ahead of NBA Draft

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Oklahoma Sooners guard Trae Young will have a workout with the New York Knicks on Tuesday, the New York Post's Marc Berman reported Sunday.

Young averaged 27.4 points and 8.7 assists in his one season at Oklahoma. Based on that excellent freshman campaign, the Knicks will be fortunate if Young is still available when their turn comes around with the ninth overall pick.

In his most recent mock draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Young to go sixth overall to the Orlando Magic.

If the Knicks were to select Young, it would mark the second year in a row New York used a lottery pick on a guard. Frank Ntilikina was the eighth overall pick of the 2017 draft.

Ntilikina had a solid rookie season, averaging 13.5 points and 7.3 assists per 100 possessions, according to Basketball Reference. The French international, however, shot just 31.8 percent from three-point range, lending credence to the concern he'll never be a consistent long-range shooter.

In that sense, Young would be a suitable complement to Ntilikina in the Knicks backcourt. Young was a 36.0 percent three-point shooter in college and drew comparisons to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry for his scoring and willingness to spot up from anywhere on the floor.

But with the Magic, Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers all picking ahead of the Knicks and possibly in the market for a point guard, New York may need to trade up to get Young.