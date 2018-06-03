Knicks Rumors: Trae Young to Work Out for NY on Tuesday Ahead of NBA Draft

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 3, 2018

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma guard Trae Young (11) brings the ball up court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, in Norman, Okla. Trae Young has had one of the best freshman seasons in NCAA history. His decision on whether to go pro or not looms. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Oklahoma Sooners guard Trae Young will have a workout with the New York Knicks on Tuesday, the New York Post's Marc Berman reported Sunday.

Young averaged 27.4 points and 8.7 assists in his one season at Oklahoma. Based on that excellent freshman campaign, the Knicks will be fortunate if Young is still available when their turn comes around with the ninth overall pick.

In his most recent mock draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Young to go sixth overall to the Orlando Magic.

If the Knicks were to select Young, it would mark the second year in a row New York used a lottery pick on a guard. Frank Ntilikina was the eighth overall pick of the 2017 draft.

Ntilikina had a solid rookie season, averaging 13.5 points and 7.3 assists per 100 possessions, according to Basketball Reference. The French international, however, shot just 31.8 percent from three-point range, lending credence to the concern he'll never be a consistent long-range shooter.

In that sense, Young would be a suitable complement to Ntilikina in the Knicks backcourt. Young was a 36.0 percent three-point shooter in college and drew comparisons to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry for his scoring and willingness to spot up from anywhere on the floor.

  1. Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again

  2. Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral

  3. Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀

  4. 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever

  5. Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames

  6. Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀

  7. Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record

  8. Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe

  9. Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut

  10. Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance

  11. Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan'

  12. Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt

  13. Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak

  14. Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert

  15. Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class

  16. Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr.

  17. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts

  18. Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers?

  19. Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night

  20. Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles

Right Arrow Icon

But with the Magic, Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers all picking ahead of the Knicks and possibly in the market for a point guard, New York may need to trade up to get Young.

Related

    Game 2 Adjustments Both Teams Must Make

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Game 2 Adjustments Both Teams Must Make

    Kelly Scaletta
    via Bleacher Report

    'LeBron Rules' Totally Different Than the 'Jordan Rules'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    'LeBron Rules' Totally Different Than the 'Jordan Rules'

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report

    How Rodman Once Skipped Finals Practice for Wrestling

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Rodman Once Skipped Finals Practice for Wrestling

    Alex Wong
    via Bleacher Report

    Klay (High Ankle Sprain) Plans to Play Game 2

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Klay (High Ankle Sprain) Plans to Play Game 2

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report