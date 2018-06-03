Spain Settle for 1-1 Draw vs. Switzerland After David de Gea Error

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Switzerland held Spain to a 1-1 draw at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal on Sunday.

La Roja took the lead in the first half through Alvaro Odriozola's sensational volley, but Ricardo Rodriguez capitalised on a mistake from David de Gea to grab an equaliser in the 62nd minute.

The goalkeeper failed to deal with a routine shot from Stephan Lichtsteiner and spilled the ball into Rodriguez's path.

Don't Put Stock in FIFA Rankings

According to FIFA's official rankings, Switzerland are the sixth-best team in the world, two places ahead of Spain.

While the Swiss may have snatched a draw thanks to De Gea's error, there was a clear gulf in class between the two sides throughout as Spain dominated the possession and chances.

Football writer Simon Harrison wasn't impressed with Switzerland:

The visitors only really had any joy later in the second half, when substitutions disrupted the flow of the match, so while they grabbed a draw here, it may not have given them much of a blueprint to work with when they take on Brazil in their first group game at the World Cup.

Spain, meanwhile, will be left to rue the mistake that cost them the win, but on another day, they would have won comfortably.

Spain Will Be Fine if Dani Carvajal Can't Play

Real Madrid fans won't have been the only ones to despair at seeing Dani Carvajal limp out of the UEFA Champions League final—La Roja boss Julen Lopetegui will also have been upset to see one of his likely starters at the World Cup injured so close to the tournament.

For many, Carvajal would be in Spain's strongest XI and he may yet feature at the World Cup, but Odriozola showed they have a fine replacement to call upon if he can't.

JOSE JORDAN/Getty Images

The Real Sociedad star was making just his third appearance for Spain, but he shone in his 70 minutes on the pitch.

Football journalist Rik Sharma delighted in his goal, as he volleyed in a high ball from the edge of the area, as did Carvajal himself:

The goal capped an excellent performance in which he offered a constant threat on the right flank with his pacey, marauding runs forward and his willingness to burst into the box or get to the byline.

The Independent's Ed Malyon and Bleacher Report's Gianni Verschueren feel he makes a strong fit under Lopetegui:

Odriozola's defensive capabilities may not be as reliable as Carvajal's, but with his pace and offensive threat, he'll make a superb alternative.

You Don't Need to Worry About De Gea

JOSE JORDAN/Getty Images

It's hardly ideal for your first-choice goalkeeper to be giving away goals so cheaply ahead of the World Cup.

As ESPN FC's Robbie Dunne and former 'keeper David Preece noted, it is not like De Geato make such mistakes:

Sports writer Andy West was concerned:

West raises a fair point—he's called into action much more at Manchester United, and he'll need to get used to a different way of operating with Spain.

De Gea is an elite goalkeeper, though. Even players of his calibre aren't immune to the occasional mistake, but it's unlikely to affect his confidence too much.

If anything, it may only serve to sharpen his focus, and it's better he get it out of his system now than in Russia.

What Next

Spain take on Tunisia on Saturday, June 9, before opening their World Cup campaign against Portugal on June 15.

Meanwhile, Switzerland face Japan on Friday, June 8, ahead of a clash with Brazil in the World Cup on June 17.