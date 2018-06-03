Rob Gronkowski Says He'll Be at Patriots Minicamp Amid Contract Talks

Steven Senne/Associated Press

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski confirmed he'll attend the team's mandatory minicamp, which starts Tuesday and runs through Thursday.

"We've got mandatory minicamp this week, so I'll be there this week," Gronkowski said Sunday at a charity event, per CBS Boston. "I'll be full go. I'm looking forward to it. Can't wait to get back to work. I'm excited."

Gronkowski hasn't participated in any of New England's offseason activities so far, which increased speculation about his future with the team following his comments in the aftermath of the Patriots' Super Bowl LII defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The five-time Pro Bowler told reporters he was going to examine his future and didn't take retirement off the table.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported in April that Gronkowski was looking for a pay raise, which was part of the reason for his absence. He and the Patriots restructured his contract last year, which gives him an $8 million base salary and about $3 million in bonuses in 2018.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft allayed fears about Gronkowski's status when he said last month he expected Gronkowski and quarterback Tom Brady to show up for minicamp, but Gronkowski himself had yet to offer a firm reassurance. That's no longer the case after his comments Sunday.