Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Gareth Bale's Future

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Gareth Bale will reportedly hold off on making a decision over his future until Real Madrid have replaced departed manager Zinedine Zidane amid speculation Bale is wanted by Manchester United.

According to Neil Fissler of the Express, Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is keeping an eye on the Welshman and is hoping to sign him this summer after his complaints at his lack of playing time in Madrid. But following Zidane's resignation, Bale wants to wait to see if he gets assurances of a key role by the coach's replacement.

Bale was benched for the UEFA Champions League final despite scoring five times in his previous four matches and played a total of just 128 minutes for Real in the knockout stages of the competition.

He was quick to voice his displeasure despite the joy of scoring twice to guide Los Blancos to a 3-1 win over Liverpool:

United have long been mooted as a potential destination for the winger should he return to the Premier League, and they're one of the few clubs in position to afford him.

Their priorities this summer should lie further back, though if a player of Bale's calibre is on the market, it could pay off to take the rare opportunity to recruit him.

Following his comments, a departure for Bale this summer appeared to be much more likely than at any point in his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

As football writer Liam Canning noted, however, Zidane's exit may have changed that:

Real are said to want the 28-year-old to sign a long-term deal, and it's likely that will be impressed on whomever takes Zidane's place.

If Bale doesn't feature in their new manager's plans, then he may move on, but his exit seems far less likely now.