How Do Muslim Players Cope with Fasting Ahead of the World Cup?

During World Cup preparations, Tunisia are one of the teams most heavily impacted by Ramadan, as many of their players have chosen to fast.

However, they seemed to find a way to help maintain energy levels in their recent matches against Portugal and Turkey.

In both games, around the time of fasting being broken, goalkeeper Mouez Hassen went to ground with, let's say, minor injuries. Against Portugal, he was left holding his leg after a straight forward save; versus Turkey, he fell to the floor clutching his arm after an innocuous bump.

On both occasions, players who had been fasting ran to the side of the pitch to take on water and dates to help restore low blood-sugar levels. It seems a smart play and it caused quite a stir on social media as people caught on.

They have one more warm-up match to play before the tournament begins and Tunisian journalist Souhail Khmira explained to B/R:

"By the time we play at the World Cup, Ramadan would have ended, but it does take a huge toll on the players.

"It's physically exhausting. As someone who fasts, let me assure you, we barely get by with daily tasks, let alone an intensive practice schedule. Almost all players are Muslim and many are practicing Muslims—so they pray five times a day and such. In a way, when they chose to fast, it's probably because they want to fulfil their duties towards God and get 'blessed' or 'rewarded' with a good performance."

Fasting is an individual decision, and exceptions can be made when travelling away from home or if a person is unwell.

Salah took up the travel option ahead of Liverpool's Champions League final in Kiev, Ukraine. And at the last World Cup, Germany international Ozil told reporters: "Ramadan starts on Saturday, but I will not take part because I am working."

Other high-profile Muslim players are likely to take that same stance this time, though many consider it a private choice.