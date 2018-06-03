Samuel Umtiti, Barcelona Agree on Contract Extension Until 2022-23

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

The transfer speculation surrounding Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti seemingly came to an end on Sunday, as the Catalans officially announced he is set to sign a new contract with the club.

The France international's new deal runs until 2023:

Lluis Miguelsanz of Sport previously reported Manchester United were eyeing the defender and his meager €60 million (£52 million) buyout clause.



The club's official press release didn't include any details on his new buyout clause, but one has to assume it will have gone up significantly. Such clauses are mandatory in Spain.

The 24-year-old featured and scored in Friday's international friendly win for France over Italy. He'll sign his new deal in Barcelona on Monday and will likely join up again with Les Bleus shortly after.

Umtiti joined Barcelona in 2016 after a productive spell with Lyon, and he established himself as one of the world's best defenders in the first half of this season. Transfer speculation soon arose, and it seemed to have an impact on the centre-back, who regressed as the campaign wore on.

With the new contract―and said speculation―now out of the way, he's free to turn his focus to the pitch again, and fans expect him to return to his best. Football writer Rik Sharma thought it was a crucial deal for the club:

The details surrounding his new buyout clause and total wages should become clear when he puts pen to paper on Monday.