Chelsea Transfer News: Malcom's Agent Rumoured to Hold Talks with Blues

NICOLAS TUCAT/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly held talks with the agent of Bordeaux winger Malcom as they look to set the wheels in motion to beat alleged rivals Liverpool to his €50 million (£44 million) signature.

That's said to be how much it would cost to prise the Brazilian away from his French setting, and French newspaper Sud-Ouest said agent Fernando Garcia has already met with the west London club (h/t Metro).

According to the report, Garcia met with Chelsea representatives recently in London despite the fact incumbent Blues chief Antonio Conte looks set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Malcom arrived at Bordeaux from Brazilian outfit Corinthians in January 2016 but enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2017-18, which also saw him win the Ligue 1 prize for Goal of the Season, via Goal:

The 21-year-old scored 12 goals in Ligue 1 this season—more than his previous season-and-a-half combined (eight)—as well as seven assists, meaning he had a direct hand in more than a third of the 53 league goals Bordeaux netted this term.

It's long seemed likely the South American speedster is due a move away from Matmut Atlantique, particularly since the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal were strongly linked this past winter.

However, a potential pitfall for Chelsea is that after finishing the Premier League season in fifth, they may struggle to tempt Malcom without UEFA Champions League football. He told Sky Sports Germany in March of the motivation he has to feature in Europe's elite competition (h/t Sky Sports):

"I want to play for an elite club in Europe, win the Champions League and play for the Selecao.

"When I play for a big club, my chances improve. I want to thank Bordeaux for everything. First I want to finish the season with the best possible result and then I am going to sit down with my agent and family.

"Together we will make a decision."

Bayern Munich have also been linked with the player, and Bordeaux president Stephane Martin remarked in May upon Malcom's chances of sealing a move to the Allianz Arena, per Goal's Ronan Murphy:

Despite their absence from next season's Champions League, Chelsea can still likely compete with most clubs in a financial sense, meaning they face a task in convincing their target of their long-term vision at the Bridge.

Chelsea already have one Brazilian right-side specialist in Willian, however, and South American football writer Robbie Blakeley hailed his performance in Brazil's friendly against Croatia on Sunday:

Between him, Pedro, Victor Moses and not to mention Eden Hazard, Chelsea appear to have sufficient right wingers and midfielders at their disposal, but a lacklustre season means changes could be deemed necessary.

Garcia's alleged meeting with Chelsea suggests the Blues at least have a say in matters, but with so much competition reported to be in pursuit also, they could struggle to tempt him to fight for their cause.