Pat Sajak Roasted on Twitter After Doing Stanley Cup Final Game 3 Lineups

Pat Sajak Roasted on Twitter After Doing Stanley Cup Final Game 3 LineupsJune 3, 2018
The Washington Capitals hosted a Stanley Cup Final game for the first time in 20 years on Saturday night, and they called on season-ticket holder and Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak to try to hype up the Capital One Arena crowd when he came out for player introductions.
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
As Pat Sajak announces Capitals, scoreboard has names being revealed on a Wheel Of Fortune board. https://t.co/MKwtXCO7g3
However, that choice didn't exactly sit well with folks in the arena or those watching at home—and the reaction on Twitter was priceless.
Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski
VEGAS: Knights, sword fights, flaming arrows, a catapult, flying magic, smoke machines and a giant flashing smoking knights' head descending from the ceiling. WASHINGTON: Pat Sajak in a pullover with minimal mic feedback.
Daniel Negreanu @RealKidPoker
We got Michael Buffer, Lil John, Imagine Dragons. This open in Washington is... Pat Sajak.
Charlotte Wilder @TheWilderThings
Wow Pat Sajak is reading out player's names like they're on the Wheel of Fortune and since no one can spell hockey names this feels a little far-fetched
Kevin Bolinger @KevinFOX5Vegas
Pat Sajak fell a little flat. Like only getting one half of the car when spinning the wheel before the show ends.
Down Goes Brown @DownGoesBrown
If Pat Sajak was ever going to introduce a hockey player it should have been Martin Frk.
Sounds like the Caps may need to bring some more pre-game heat before Game 4 gets underway Monday night.
