Pat Sajak Roasted on Twitter After Doing Stanley Cup Final Game 3 Lineups

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 3, 2018

Entertainer Pat Sajak, a Washington Capitals season ticket holder, introduces the players for the Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights before Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The Washington Capitals hosted a Stanley Cup Final game for the first time in 20 years on Saturday night, and they called on season-ticket holder and Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak to try to hype up the Capital One Arena crowd when he came out for player introductions.

However, that choice didn't exactly sit well with folks in the arena or those watching at home—and the reaction on Twitter was priceless.

Sounds like the Caps may need to bring some more pre-game heat before Game 4 gets underway Monday night.

