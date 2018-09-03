Report: Indians to Place Injured Josh Donaldson on DL After Trade

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 1: Josh Donaldson #27 of the Cleveland Indians joins Carlos Carrasco #59 on the bench and waves to the Tampa Bay Rays bench during the fifth inning at Progressive Field on September 1, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. Donaldson is the Indians latest trade coming from the Toronto Blue Jays. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Indians third baseman Josh Donaldson is reportedly going on the disabled list with a calf injury after being acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays in a trade last week.

On Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Donaldson, who hasn't appeared in a major league game since May 28, would embark on a rehab assignment after the DL designation.

"That's what we're still working on," he told reporters Sunday about a potential return. "Whenever that schedule is finalized between all parties, I'm sure it's going to be addressed, how we're going to move forward."

He has already made two trips to the disabled list this season, once near the beginning of the season due to a shoulder injury and once at the beginning of June because of the injured left calf muscle.

In what has been an injury-plagued season, the former American League MVP is hitting .234/.333/.423 with five home runs, 11 doubles and 16 RBI in 36 games.

Donaldson proved to be durable early on in his career, as he played in at least 155 games in each season from 2013-16.

However, injuries have taken their toll on him the past two seasons, and the timing couldn't be worse. The three-time All-Star is in a walk year and was expected to be among the top free agents on the market this winter.

Combine the injuries with the fact he will be 33 on Opening Day 2019, and some teams may be wary of handing him a massive contract in free agency.

Once healthy, Donaldson is slated to take over at the hot corner with MVP candidate Jose Ramirez shifting to second base and Jason Kipnis joining the Tribe's outfield rotation.

