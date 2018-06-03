Andre Iguodala Out for Game 2 with Leg Injury; Klay Thompson Available to Play

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors announced shooting guard Klay Thompson is available for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers and that Andre Iguodala will miss his sixth straight game because of a lower leg contusion.

Thompson won't have a minutes restriction, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Kerr spoke about the injuries prior to the Warriors' announcement about their availability:

Thompson was injured midway through the first quarter on Thursday night when Cavaliers guard JR Smith slipped and took out the Warriors guard's legs:

Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers? Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles Right Arrow Icon

The four-time All-Star went to the locker room following the collision but was able to return to the game at the start of the second. He went on to drop 24 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including 5-of-10 from beyond the arc, in a 124-114 overtime victory.

Thompson's status moving forward was a concern.

Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported Saturday that Thompson was dealing with a "high left ankle sprain and significant bruising in the ankle." Thompson himself told reporters, via The Athletic's Anthony Slater, that the pain had gotten worse and he wasn't sure if he'd be able to suit up:

He did, however, mention that he was "planning on playing." Warriors star Stephen Curry noted on Saturday that his teammate was "looking pretty good" and that he was assuming the guard would play on Sunday.

Golden State still has two former NBA MVPs in Curry and Kevin Durant, as well as a three-time All-Star in Draymond Green, so they could get by even if Thompson is less than 100 percent. But as Iguodala's absence during these playoffs has shown, the Warriors struggle at times when they aren't at full strength.

Fortunately for the Warriors, head coach Steve Kerr told reporters he's "optimistic" Iguodala will return at some point in the Finals, per Slater.

Losing Thompson would be noticeable on both offense and defense, as he has been the team's top three-point shooter (43.2 percent) this postseason after shooting 44.0 percent during the regular season. Plus, he often guards the opposing team's best player.

Golden State is fortunate that Thompson did not suffer a season-ending injury during the collision, but the ankle is worth keeping an eye on the rest of the series.