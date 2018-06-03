Andre Iguodala Out for Game 2 with Leg Injury; Klay Thompson Available to Play

Andre Iguodala Out for Game 2 with Leg Injury; Klay Thompson Available to PlayJune 3, 2018
The Golden State Warriors announced shooting guard Klay Thompson is available for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers and that Andre Iguodala will miss his sixth straight game because of a lower leg contusion.
Thompson won't have a minutes restriction, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.
Kerr spoke about the injuries prior to the Warriors' announcement about their availability:
NBA TV @NBATV
"Andre is not going to play and Klay, I would call him probable." @JaredSGreenberg caught up with Steve Kerr ahead of Game 2. #GameTime #NBAFinals https://t.co/g32xoMxiCK
Thompson was injured midway through the first quarter on Thursday night when Cavaliers guard JR Smith slipped and took out the Warriors guard's legs:
The four-time All-Star went to the locker room following the collision but was able to return to the game at the start of the second. He went on to drop 24 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including 5-of-10 from beyond the arc, in a 124-114 overtime victory.
Thompson's status moving forward was a concern.
Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported Saturday that Thompson was dealing with a "high left ankle sprain and significant bruising in the ankle." Thompson himself told reporters, via The Athletic's Anthony Slater, that the pain had gotten worse and he wasn't sure if he'd be able to suit up:
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson limping in to his availability. Said the pain got worse overnight. If game were today, he said he’s “not sure” if he’d play. On tomorrow: “I’m planning on playing” https://t.co/XO0tulThjs
He did, however, mention that he was "planning on playing." Warriors star Stephen Curry noted on Saturday that his teammate was "looking pretty good" and that he was assuming the guard would play on Sunday.
Golden State still has two former NBA MVPs in Curry and Kevin Durant, as well as a three-time All-Star in Draymond Green, so they could get by even if Thompson is less than 100 percent. But as Iguodala's absence during these playoffs has shown, the Warriors struggle at times when they aren't at full strength.
Fortunately for the Warriors, head coach Steve Kerr told reporters he's "optimistic" Iguodala will return at some point in the Finals, per Slater.
Losing Thompson would be noticeable on both offense and defense, as he has been the team's top three-point shooter (43.2 percent) this postseason after shooting 44.0 percent during the regular season. Plus, he often guards the opposing team's best player.
Golden State is fortunate that Thompson did not suffer a season-ending injury during the collision, but the ankle is worth keeping an eye on the rest of the series.
