Jason Verrett Reportedly Suffers Season-Ending Injury on 1st Day of Camp

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Jason Verrett reportedly suffered an injury during a training camp conditioning test Friday that could force him to miss the 2018 NFL season.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the unidentified ailment "likely will cost him the season." ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Chargers are worried Verrett tore his Achilles.

Verrett has been plagued by injury woes since the Chargers drafted him in 2014.

The TCU product was limited to just six games as a rookie, and he tore his ACL four appearances into the 2016 campaign. On top of that, Verrett was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a knee injury after playing in a single game last season.

When healthy, Verrett has the ability to comprise half of one of the league's top corner duos alongside two-time Pro Bowler Casey Hayward.

At this point, though, it's clear his health is hardly a given.

If he does miss the entire campaign, the Chargers will pivot back to Trevor Williams and Desmond King to try to put the clamps on opposing boundary receivers.