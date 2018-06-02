Manchester City Transfer News: Napoli Say They've Rejected £44M Jorginho Bid

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Manchester City have had a bid of £44 million for midfielder rejected by Napoli, according to the club's president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

"I've refused €45m plus a €5m bonus from City for Jorginho," De Laurentiis said, according to the Corriere dello Sport (h/t Sky Sports News)

Jorginho's agent, Joao Santos, has previously said the midfielder will move to the Etihad Stadium if the two clubs can agree a deal, per Sky Sports News.

However, it appears that Manchester City may have to up their bid if they are to land the 26-year-old this summer.

Goal's Sam Lee said Jorginho is one of several targets for Manchester City:

The Napoli man starred for the Serie A side last season as they finished runners-up in the league behind champions Juventus.

Squawka Football showed his contribution to the cause:

Jorginho would add strength to the City midfield following the departure of Yaya Toure and with Fernandinho having turned 33 in May.

Football writer David Amoyal explained why Pep Guardiola is so impressed by Jorginho:

However, Napoli will not want to let one of their most important players leave without a fight. The club have just replaced manager Maurizio Sarri with Carlo Ancelotti which could have an impact on Jorginho's future.

Santos has said he needs to find out if "Ancelotti wants him or not," per Radio Kiss Kiss (h/t Jonathan Smith at ESPN FC).

Manchester City could also face a bidding war for Jorginho if Sarri replaces Antonio Conte as Chelsea manager. The Argentinian is "known to be interested in taking over at Chelsea," per The Independent's Ed Malyon.

Jorginho is currently on international duty with Italy. The Azzurri failed to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2018 but played France on Friday and face Netherlands on Monday.

Manchester City still looks to be the most likely destination should Jorginho decide to leave Napoli this summer. However, there still appears to be work to do to get the deal over the line.