Klay Thompson Injury Reportedly Is High Ankle Sprain; Plans to Play in Game 2

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 2, 2018

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson warms up before Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson expects to play in Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers despite a high left ankle sprain, Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported Saturday.

According to Charania, Thompson is receiving treatment around the clock on his injured ankle.

Warriors point guard Stephen Curry told reporters Saturday that Thompson was limited during the team's practice but that he believes the four-time All-Star will be on the floor in Game 2, per NBA TV:

Thompson exited Golden State's 124-114 overtime victory in Game 1 following a collision with Cavs swingman JR Smith in the first quarter. Smith inadvertently fell into Thompson's left leg, leaving many to worry he may have seriously injured his knee.

Instead, Thompson returned shortly thereafter and finished with 24 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including hitting five of 10 attempts from beyond the arc.

Although Cleveland pushed Golden State to overtime—and may have won in regulation were it not for a last-second blunder by Smith—the Warriors opened as 12-point favorites in Game 2, according to OddsShark

Golden State would likely have enough to beat Cleveland if Thompson misses the game, but his presence in the lineup would only increase the Warriors' chances of taking a commanding 2-0 series lead.

