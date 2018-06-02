Inconsistent England Hang on vs. Feisty Nigeria in World Cup Tune-Up

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

England continued their FIFA 2018 World Cup preparations with a 2-1 international friendly win over Nigeria at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Goals from Gary Cahill and captain Harry Kane put the Three Lions into a deserved half-time lead, but Nigeria hit back after the break and pulled one back through Arsenal's Alex Iwobi.

England found the going tougher in the second half against an improved Nigeria but held on for victory in their penultimate friendly before the World Cup.

