Neymar to Make Return from Foot Injury for Brazil vs. Croatia Friendly

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar will play for the first time since February on Sunday, as he's expected to feature in Brazil's friendly against Croatia.

Brazil manager Tite told reporters the former Barcelona man should play one half:

Tite's announcement came as no surprise, as Neymar has been training with his Brazilian team-mates in preparation for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Last week, he told reporters he was still a little hesitant and not yet at 100 percent, per Sky Sports.

Brazil will undoubtedly be careful with the 26-year-old, who is arguably their most important player. Four years ago, the then-hosts collapsed in the 2014 World Cup after Neymar was injured against Colombia, leading to the infamous 7-1 defeat at the hands of eventual champions Germany.

Neymar suffered an injury to his ankle in March during a match against PSG's hated rivals Marseille, ending his club campaign. Without their star man, PSG were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Real Madrid, but they did win the domestic treble in France.

Brazil will face Croatia on Sunday and play one more friendly against Austria before the start of the World Cup. Their first contest in Group E will be against Switzerland on June 17.