Liverpool Transfer News: Latest on Daniel Sturridge's Exit, Besiktas Rumours

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

A representative for Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has reportedly already met with Besiktas twice to negotiate a move to Turkey for the 28-year-old.

According to Fotomac (via Bruce Archer of the Express) Besiktas president Ahmet Nur Cebi is keen on Sturridge, and representative Hasan Eken talked up the potential move, saying: "Sturridge could play in Turkey."

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Sturridge spent the second half of the 2017-18 season on loan at West Bromwich Albion but only featured in six games. He failed to score a single goal in that time for Albion, who were relegated after finishing last in the Premier League.

There doesn't appear to be much of a future at Anfield for Sturridge, who continued to support his team-mates while he was on loan:

The former Manchester City and Chelsea man was at the height of his powers in the 2013-14 season, when his partnership with Luis Suarez was by far the best in the Premier League and nearly secured Liverpool the title.

He appeared primed to build on that campaign, but several injuries kept him sidelined for large stretches. While Sturridge flashed his scoring potential on a few occasions, new Reds manager Jurgen Klopp soon put his faith in other, more reliable attackers.

Roberto Firmino was the club's best striker the past season, and the Reds could add to their options. Divock Origi may return to the fray after a season-long loan at Wolfsburg, while rising star Harry Wilson will battle it out for minutes as well.

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

While Sturridge hasn't looked the same athletically since his injury struggles first kicked in, he likely still has the instincts and finishing ability that led to the great 2013-14 campaign. With a consistent run of matches, it's possible he rediscovers his form and can once again be a consistent scorer―as well as an England international.

A fresh start may be just what he needs, and a move away from the bright lights in England couldn't hurt, either. The Turkish league could be the perfect solution, and Besiktas have worked wonders with foreign strikers in recent times, including Mario Gomez and Demba Ba.