Steelers WR James Washington Out vs. Ravens with Shoulder Injury

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced wide receiver James Washington suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Pittsburgh selected Washington in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft after he won the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the top receiver in college football in 2017. He made a sporadic impact as a rookie last year, however, tallying 16 receptions for 217 yards and a touchdown in 14 games.

The 23-year-old Texas native was also a model of durability at Oklahoma State. He missed just one game across his four years at the collegiate level. His two absences in 2018 were healthy scratches.

If the latest ailment forces him to the sideline, Ryan Switzer will likely lead the battle for extra looks behind top target JuJu Smith-Schuster. It could also open up some more playing time for Diontae Johnson.

Ultimately, Washington's absence shouldn't have a significant impact on the Steelers offense given the team's depth at the position. However, he does have the potential to become a key contributor in the years ahead, and any setback will delay his development.