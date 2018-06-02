Thomas Lemar Transfer Talks Reportedly Opened by Atletico Madrid

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid have reportedly started negotiations with Monaco over a move for French midfielder Thomas Lemar, who is expected to cost at least €90 million (£78 million).

The club's director of sport, Andrea Berta, is in France to discuss a potential summer move, according to Jorge Garcia at AS. It's noted Atletico want to sign Lemar whether star forward Antoine Griezmann stays or goes.

Monaco have already seen Fabinho depart to Liverpool this summer, but they could be willing to allow Lemar to leave too. The 22-year-old has been included in France's FIFA 2018 World Cup squad, and his price could increase if he impresses in Russia.

Lemar is a quick, skilful attacking midfielder and played a key part in Monaco's 2016-17 Ligue 1 title success, although he was not as impressive last season.

There was interest in Lemar in summer 2017, but Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev explained why he did not leave a year ago, per Get French Football News:

Lemar managed just two goals and eight assists in Ligue 1 last season after the title-winning squad was dismantled: Kylian Mbappe, Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko all left. Manager Leonardo Jardim's squad still managed to finish as runners-up, though.

While Lemar may have not been able to consistently replicate his best form for Monaco, there's no doubting his talent and potential.

However, football insider Ben Fairthorne doubts if Monaco will be able to achieve their asking price:

Atletico may need to strengthen their attack should they lose Griezmann. The forward has said he will decide his future before the World Cup, but Sport reported Barcelona think he will move to the Camp Nou.

Griezmann scored 29 goals and contributed 13 assists for Atletico last season and is one of their most important players, and the club would need to strengthen their attack if he departs.

Lemar would be a good option for Atletico, who are known for being astute in the transfer market. The club is an attractive option after a second-place finish in La Liga last season, as well as a UEFA Europa League title.