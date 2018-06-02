Mauricio Pochettino Sets Deadline to Decide Future Amid Real Madrid Interest

Henry Browne/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly given himself a five-day deadline to decide whether he'll take the job at Real Madrid or not.

That's according to Jose Felix Diaz of Madrid-based newspaper Marca, who reported the tactician has already been contacted by Los Blancos through a friend who "acts as an agent." Pochettino signed a new contract with Spurs in May.

Diaz also stated Spurs have promised Pochettino he can move to Real if Los Blancos come calling. Other Spanish outlets like Sport and Mundo Deportivo (h/t Sport Witness) have even reported his new contract contains an exit clause, although The Times' Matt Hughes has denied those claims.

Former Real boss Zinedine Zidane shockingly resigned from his post earlier this week, leaving the European champions without a manager entering the summer. The club has limited time to find a replacement, and options have grown fewer, as the likes of Arsenal and Napoli have announced their new managers.

Pochettino is among the favourites, but he played down the speculation during a recent press conference:

Marca has pushed hard for the Argentinian, with multiple suggestions an exit is possible due to his positive relationship with Spurs. Lorena Gonzalez reported negotiations could take place, but in a separate report, the same outlet also said a move is "unlikely."

Los Blancos have an internal solution in former midfield star Guti, who has worked wonders as a youth coach so far and appears to be on a track similar to that of Zidane. Zizou's only job as manager before Los Blancos came with Castilla, the team's B-side.