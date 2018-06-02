Tom Brady Working Out at Gillette Stadium Despite Skipping Patriots OTAs

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Despite skipping OTAs thus far, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly been spotted working out in the team's practice bubble at Gillette Stadium.

According to Michael Giardi of NBC Sports Boston, Brady has taken part in throwing sessions with wide receiver Julian Edelman, who missed the entire 2017 season due to a torn ACL.

Instead of attending OTAs, Brady has focused on spending more time with his family this offseason, per Boston.com's Nora Princiotti.

Despite his absence from OTAs, Brady officially committed to playing in 2018 when asked by Westwood One's Jim Gray in April.

The 40-year-old veteran is coming off an MVP-winning season that saw him complete 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,577 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He led the Pats to the Super Bowl and threw for 505 yards, three touchdowns and no picks in the game. However, New England fell 41-33 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brady is still performing at a remarkably high level in spite of his advancing age, and the Patriots are heavy favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl once again this season because of that.

Although Brady hasn't technically been a participant in team activities this offseason, the fact that he is working out with Edelman suggests he is taking steps toward being game ready when training camp begins.