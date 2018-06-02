Manchester United Transfer News: Fred Set for Medical in Fresh Rumours

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred is reportedly set to have a medical with Manchester United this week ahead of a summer transfer.

According to Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail, some significant progress has been made regarding a possible deal and the player will most likely end up at Old Trafford before the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

It's said United will pay around £43 million initially to secure the Brazil international, although add-ons may take the full value of the transfer up to £52.2 million.

As noted by Keegan, in January Manchester City were strongly linked with a move for the 25-year-old, although a deal never came off. City have reportedly turned their attentions to Napoli midfielder Jorginho instead, clearing the way for United to get a transfer boxed off.

It's added that Fred will be in the north-west of England this week too, as Brazil take on Croatia in an international friendly in Liverpool on Sunday.

If United can get this one sorted before the World Cup then they'll be delighted, as Fred is potentially a key addition looking ahead to next season. Journalist Liam Canning wants to see the club move quickly to get their main targets in:

Another midfielder is important for United, as it was an area in which they struggled at times last season.

The team needed to be set up in a specific way to get the best from Paul Pogba, who was not always consistent himself. While Nemanja Matic excelled in the main, Ander Herrera blew hot and cold, while Marouane Fellaini's contract situation—his Old Trafford deal is set to expire at the end of the season—is yet to be resolved.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Fred would add a lot to this area of the pitch, having developed into an excellent all-round midfield man at Shakhtar. As noted by Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, he'd become one of the biggest transfers in the club's history:

There's a lot to admire about the Shakhtar man, as he's impressed domestically and in the UEFA Champions League for his team.

Fred is multifaceted and has carried out a number of different jobs to great effect in recent years. Off the ball he's dynamic and intelligent in the way he presses, while he's also able to distribute effectively and elegantly with his left foot.

In addition, as these numbers from WhoScored.com illustrate, he's a player who can open up a game with a surge forward:

While moving to the Premier League can be a culture shock for a lot of footballers from overseas, Fred appears to have all the attributes needed to be a success in the English game. Alongside the likes of Pogba and Matic, he could become a midfield linchpin.

United still have plenty of work to do if they're to challenge for the Premier League title next season, especially given how dominant City were in the division last season. The capture of Fred would feel like a step in the right direction.