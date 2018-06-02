Barcelona Transfer News: Antoine Griezmann Talks Future Amid Blaugrana Rumours

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has said he will make a decision on his future before the FIFA World Cup amid continued links to Barcelona.

Griezmann has long been rumoured to be a target for the Camp Nou club, although talk about a potential switch has quietened down since the end of the domestic season, with focus turning to international football.

After netting in a 3-1 friendly win over Italy on Friday, the 27-year-old said we'll get some clarity over his position soon.

"Yes, it will be done before the competition," he admitted when asked if he'll make a decision prior to the World Cup, per FourFourTwo.

France have one more warmup match before the showpiece in Russia, against the United States on June 9. They then play their first Group C fixture against Australia on Saturday, June 16.

After another brilliant season for Atletico, Griezmann appears poised to carry his form into the World Cup. As these numbers from OptaJose illustrate after his penalty on Friday, the Atletico man has become a crucial player for Les Bleus:

While there may be a rush for some teams to get deals done before the action kicks off in Russia, Barcelona can potentially afford to be a little more patient.

As relayed by Sport, Griezmann has a release clause in his Atletico contract with €100 million (£87 million) that can be triggered. All it would then take to complete a transfer would be for personal terms to be agreed.

Still, those associated with the Blaugrana will be hopeful a deal can be finalised before the World Cup does get underway. Cules would no doubt enjoy the forward tearing it up this summer a little more if they knew he was destined for the Camp Nou.

As we can see courtesy of Goal UK, Griezmann's Atletico team-mate Diego Costa remains confident he will still be around at the Wanda Metropolitano next season:

Rafael Hernandez of Grup14.com believes we may have to wait a little longer before this one gets over the line, with his clause still yet to come into full effect:

If he was to make the move to Barcelona then it's not entirely clear where the Frenchman would fit into the team initially, as the Blaugrana have so much attacking talent on their books already.

At times in the 2017-18 season Barca boss Ernesto Valverde struggled to fit Dembele, Philippe Coutinho, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi into the same team. While the Catalan club do play attacking football, surely there's no way Valverde could get those four and Griezmann on the field at the same time.

Still, at 27 Griezmann is on the brink of what should be the best years of his career and if he can give those to Barcelona, surely there'll be a spot for him in the side.