Johnny Manziel on Argonauts Altercation: 'I'm Not Gonna Be Treated Like S--t'

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 2, 2018

HAMILTON, ON - MAY 28: Johnny Manziel #2 of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats takes part in a preseason practice session at Ron Joyce Stadium on May 28, 2018 in Hamilton, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Johnny Manziel's CFL debut included a heated moment when he exchanged words with some members of the Toronto Argonauts during Friday's preseason clash at Tim Hortons Field.

"I'm not here to be pushed over," Manziel explained, per ESPN.com's Mike Rodak. "You can come at me, 'cause my name's in the papers, because my name's on TVyou can come at me. I'm not backing down. I'm here for a reason; I'm here to play ball. I'm not gonna be treated like s--t."

Other than the brief verbal altercation, Manziel acquitted himself nicely in his first game with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Operating in relief of starter Jeremiah Masoli, the Cleveland Browns' 2014 first-round pick completed nine of 11 passes for 80 yards. He also logged 10 yards on two carries.

The Tiger-Cats will be back in action June 9 against the Montreal Alouettes.

Related

    Coach: No Way Manziel Starts His First CFL Game

    CFL logo
    CFL

    Coach: No Way Manziel Starts His First CFL Game

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Johnny Manziel Fails to Sign CFL Contract by Deadline

    CFL logo
    CFL

    Johnny Manziel Fails to Sign CFL Contract by Deadline

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Redblacks Beat Stampeders 39-33 to Win Grey Cup

    CFL logo
    CFL

    Redblacks Beat Stampeders 39-33 to Win Grey Cup

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Scouting Best NFL Prospects from CFL and Canada

    CFL logo
    CFL

    Scouting Best NFL Prospects from CFL and Canada

    Kevin Seifert
    via ESPN.com