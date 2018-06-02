Johnny Manziel on Argonauts Altercation: 'I'm Not Gonna Be Treated Like S--t'

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Johnny Manziel's CFL debut included a heated moment when he exchanged words with some members of the Toronto Argonauts during Friday's preseason clash at Tim Hortons Field.

"I'm not here to be pushed over," Manziel explained, per ESPN.com's Mike Rodak. "You can come at me, 'cause my name's in the papers, because my name's on TV—you can come at me. I'm not backing down. I'm here for a reason; I'm here to play ball. I'm not gonna be treated like s--t."

Other than the brief verbal altercation, Manziel acquitted himself nicely in his first game with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Operating in relief of starter Jeremiah Masoli, the Cleveland Browns' 2014 first-round pick completed nine of 11 passes for 80 yards. He also logged 10 yards on two carries.

The Tiger-Cats will be back in action June 9 against the Montreal Alouettes.