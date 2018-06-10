Predicting the Best NBA Free-Agency Bargain at Each Position

0 of 5

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

The goal of NBA free agency isn't just to land the best players.



That's a large part of it, to be sure. Everyone wants to get their hands on LeBron James, as well as the other top contributors on the open market once the world's best basketballer makes his own decision. Talent does help win games, after all.

But cost-effectiveness is also key. Without finding bargains who are surefire candidates to outproduce their newly inked salaries, you can't construct a championship-caliber team under the constraints of the omnipresent salary cap and luxury-tax threshold. Good luck identifying a single organization that managed to lift up the Larry O'Brien Trophy without at least one bargain on the books.

This year's class will produce a strong value—at least one, really—at every single position. And it's our job to get you on board early, evaluating each player's likelihood of outdoing the expectations to determine the best candidates at each spot in a traditional lineup.

These players aren't stars. They're just the types of values you can find outside the first few tiers of the free-agency class who'll boost your chances of putting together a cohesive rotation.