NHL Stanley Cup Final 2018: Golden Knights vs. Capitals Game 3 Odds, Predictions

John Locher/Associated Press

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals is just a few hours away, and fans in D.C. have rolled out in droves for the first home Final game since 1998. The Stanley Cup toured the city on Friday and supporters flocked to see the trophy up close.

The Capitals have received permission from the NHL to showcase the game outside of Capital One Arena, which will take what should be an already rowdy environment to the next level. Whoever wins Game 3 will see their odds of winning the series spike to nearly 70 percent, so there's a lot on the line even though this isn't an elimination contest.

It's a game that seems ripe for larger-than-life, signature moments from the likes of Alex Ovechkin, Marc-Andre Fleury, Braden Holtby and Jonathan Marchessault, and hockey fans are going to want to tune in to watch it all unfold.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

Stanley Cup Final Game 3 Schedule

When: Saturday, June 2 at 8 p.m. ET

Television: NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

Stream: Hulu, NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Updated Odds for Game 3

Vegas: +111 (bet $100 to win $111)

Washington: -123 (bet $123 to win $100)

Odds according to OddsShark.com and are accurate as of 9 p.m. ET on June 1

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Predictions for Game 3

It's tough to bet against either of these two teams. Both the Golden Knights and Capitals have proved to be remarkably resilient over the last several weeks, and both squads are backstopped by netminders who can steal games on any given night.

Vegas will have its proverbial hands full with a Washington team that will be amped to play in front of a home crowd that has been waiting for this moment since Ovechkin first hit the ice for them back in 2005. It's taken a decade-plus of careful and sometimes painful team building, but the Capitals finally have a shot at winning hockey's ultimate prize.

It's tough to shake the feeling that they stole Game 2, however. They more so survived the second and third periods than dominated, and if not for a heroic save by Holtby in the final frame, Washington could well be down 0-2 instead of tied at one-all.

If Vegas can continue to apply pressure in Game 3 like they did in the final two periods of Game 2, then they'll have a good chance of securing a victory. The Golden Knights had 55.56 percent of the scoring chances in the second period and a whopping 58.33 percent in the third, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

Score effects came into play, of course, but the Capitals were clearly on their heels for much of the contest. They made the most of their limited opportunities, though, and there's something to be said for the unlikely yet clutch goal Brooks Orpik scored with just over 10 minutes left to play in the third period.

The romantic outcome would be the Capitals winning, perhaps even on a dramatic last-minute shot from someone like Ovechkin or Nicklas Backstrom to whip Washington into a frenzy.

Yet the Golden Knights have played like a team of destiny all season long, Fleury is due for a bounce-back game, and it's unlikely that Holtby will have another miracle save up his sleeve to pull his team's skates out of the fire.

We think the Golden Knights will eke this one out, essentially turning Game 4 into a must-win game for the Capitals.