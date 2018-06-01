Mavericks VP George Prokos' Role Unclear After Alleged Intimidation, Harassment

Glenn James/Getty Images

George Prokos is reportedly no longer in his role as the Dallas Mavericks' vice president of ticket sales.

According to Deadspin's Diana Moskovitz, Mavericks CEO Cynthia Marshall confirmed Friday that Prokos no longer holds that position. The Mavericks did not provide any more details and opted not to disclose if he's still employed by the club.



"In the interest of fairness and privacy, we cannot comment on individual personnel cases," spokeswoman Sarah Melton told Moskovitz. "We are confident we have taken appropriate action based on facts that came from an internal investigation. The Dallas Mavericks are committed to creating a safe and healthy environment where our employees can be proud to work and we will refrain from commenting on the investigation until it has wrapped in the next few weeks."

This comes just over two months after Moskovitz published an extensive report regarding the toxic culture inside the Mavericks' front office.

According to the investigation, Prokos was "known for screaming at [his] subordinates and turning a blind eye to everything except the number of tickets sold." That included largely ignoring "a co-worker in what appeared to be an abusive relationship with another team employee."



Prokos' department also included senior account executive Chris Hyde, who was nicknamed "Pants DJ" by his co-workers because he would "stare at pornographic images on his cellphone or computer and rub himself below his belt line," per the Dallas Morning News' Brandon George and Eddie Sefko.