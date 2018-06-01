Mavericks VP George Prokos' Role Unclear After Alleged Intimidation, Harassment

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 2, 2018

DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 3: A shot of the Dallas Mavericks logo at center court before the game against the Charlotte Bobcats on November 3, 2012 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2012 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
Glenn James/Getty Images

George Prokos is reportedly no longer in his role as the Dallas Mavericks' vice president of ticket sales. 

According to Deadspin's Diana Moskovitz, Mavericks CEO Cynthia Marshall confirmed Friday that Prokos no longer holds that position. The Mavericks did not provide any more details and opted not to disclose if he's still employed by the club. 

"In the interest of fairness and privacy, we cannot comment on individual personnel cases," spokeswoman Sarah Melton told Moskovitz. "We are confident we have taken appropriate action based on facts that came from an internal investigation. The Dallas Mavericks are committed to creating a safe and healthy environment where our employees can be proud to work and we will refrain from commenting on the investigation until it has wrapped in the next few weeks."

This comes just over two months after Moskovitz published an extensive report regarding the toxic culture inside the Mavericks' front office. 

According to the investigation, Prokos was "known for screaming at [his] subordinates and turning a blind eye to everything except the number of tickets sold." That included largely ignoring "a co-worker in what appeared to be an abusive relationship with another team employee." 

Prokos' department also included senior account executive Chris Hyde, who was nicknamed "Pants DJ" by his co-workers because he would "stare at pornographic images on his cellphone or computer and rub himself below his belt line," per the Dallas Morning News' Brandon George and Eddie Sefko

Related

    Yogi Has Earned His Spot in Dallas

    Dallas Mavericks logo
    Dallas Mavericks

    Yogi Has Earned His Spot in Dallas

    The Smoking Cuban
    via The Smoking Cuban

    2011 Mavs Are the Answer to Beating the Warriors

    Dallas Mavericks logo
    Dallas Mavericks

    2011 Mavs Are the Answer to Beating the Warriors

    FanSided
    via FanSided

    Why Jaron Jackson May Be the Perfect Fit for Dallas

    Dallas Mavericks logo
    Dallas Mavericks

    Why Jaron Jackson May Be the Perfect Fit for Dallas

    Sports Dallas Fort-Worth
    via Sports Dallas Fort-Worth

    Lowe: 5 Crucial Game 1 Insights for Finals Going Forward

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lowe: 5 Crucial Game 1 Insights for Finals Going Forward

    Zach Lowe
    via ESPN.com