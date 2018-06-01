Johnny Manziel Throws for 80 Yards vs. Toronto in Debut for CFL's Tiger-Cats

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Johnny Manziel returned to the professional gridiron Friday night for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' preseason opener and flashed a bit of promise against the Toronto Argonauts at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario.

Manziel, who last suited up in 2015 for the Cleveland Browns, finished his CFL debut 9-of-11 passing for 80 yards after entering as the second-string signal-caller in the second quarter.

Jeremiah Masoli drew the start ahead of Manziel and completed eight of 13 passes for 115 yards, one touchdown and a pair of interceptions.

Once Masoli's evening came to a close, Manziel entered to a nice ovation from the home crowd:

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner proceeded to fire a nine-yard strike to former Oklahoma wide receiver Jalen Saunders on his first snap before his opening drive ended in a turnover on downs:

Following a 3-of-3 start, Manziel trotted out for a second drive that ended in one of Hamilton's seven first-half turnovers:

Manziel stayed in to start the second half, but a two-and-out that featured some questionable decision-making forced him back to the sidelines to regroup before heading out for his fifth and final series.

Manziel bounced back on the Ticats' ensuing possession and ripped a 21-yard completion to Damarr Aultman after rolling to his right:

Head coach June Jones has made it clear Manziel won't start Week 1, but if he can continue to get comfortable in Hamilton's quick-strike offense and settle into a more comfortable rhythm as a pocket passer, it stands to reason he could contend for snaps later in the season.

The Tiger-Cats will wrap their preseason slate June 9 against the Montreal Alouettes as they continue preparations for a Week 1 clash with the Calgary Stampeders.