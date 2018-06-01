Bryan Colangelo's Wife Reportedly Could Be Involved in Burner Account Allegation

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Bryan Colangelo's wife could reportedly be involved in the burner account allegations levied against him in an explosive investigation conducted by The Ringer's Ben Detrick.

"While the initial story posted by The Ringer on Tuesday painted Colangelo as the culprit behind the Twitter accounts, information discovered since then suggests that Colangelo’s wife, Barbara Bottini, could be responsible for the Twitter posts," USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt wrote Friday. "A phone number linked to the Twitter accounts ends with the same two numbers as a phone number associated with Bottini."

On Thursday, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported the Philadelphia 76ers' investigation had "become increasingly focused" on Bottini and that ownership "is seriously considering Colangelo's dismissal."



In his investigation, Detrick highlighted the posting trends of several burner accounts allegedly connected to Colangelo in some shape or form that criticized Sixers players and disclosed their private medical information.

According to Wojnarowski and Lowe, "Philadelphia ownership has shown little, if any, inclination to separate Colangelo's culpability in the matter should a family member or close associate be proven responsible for the postings."

The Sixers' probe could wrap up as early as Friday, per Zillgitt.