Italy vs. Netherlands: Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Typically, matches of any sort between Italy and the Netherlands are to be cherished. Yet you sense this meeting between the footballing superpowers in Turin on Monday will be something of a hollow occasion.

Despite their rich traditions on the international stage, neither the Azzurri nor the Oranje will be taking part in the FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer after difficult qualifying campaigns.

The Netherlands failed to get out of their group, while Italy were defeated by Sweden over a two-legged playoff. New managers Ronald Koeman and Roberto Mancini, respectively, will know the hard work starts now ahead of Qatar in four years' time.

With that in mind, the game should be filled with intrigue, with both coaches sure to experiment.

Here are the key viewing details for the match and a preview of this showdown at the Allianz Stadium.

Date: Monday, June 4

Time: 7:45 p.m. (BST), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: ESPN 3 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Watch ESPN (U.S.)

Italy, Netherlands Look to Move Forward

While both Italy and the Netherlands are fanatical footballing nations, those who follow the two sides will be aware each team has a long road ahead of them.

The Azzurri have chosen Mancini as the man to take them forward into a new era following their World Cup failure, and he's decided to experiment in his first few matches in charge. They beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 in his opener on May 28 before losing 3-1 to France in Nice on Friday.

After that encounter, Mancini made it clear he was feeling positive about what's to come.

"At this moment, unfortunately, France are superior to us and have so many players available to them," he told Rai Sport (h/t Football Italia) "We must work and learn to get close to them, but we're on the right track."

As noted by Italian football journalist David Amoyal, there is still plenty of work for the new manager to do:

Monday will be another chance for the Azzurri to make a stride forward, and the expectations will be high in front of a Turin crowd.

The Netherlands are in a peculiar place, too, with Koeman seeking to bring back some of the trademark Oranje swagger to the team. The new coach would have been pleased with how his side performed on Thursday in a 1-1 draw against Slovakia, as he named an experimental XI.

Quincy Promes grabbed the equaliser for the Dutch on the night. The team's official Twitter account showed the goal:

The one standout result of Koeman's tenure so far was the 3-0 win the Dutch enjoyed in Portugal, when the team counter-attacked with real intent. There may be a similar blueprint put in place in Turin on Monday.

If the system works, then it may bring out the best of Memphis Depay, who has enjoyed an incredible comeback at Lyon this season.

Per Squawka Football, the former Manchester United man has been productive in the final third lately:

Given both managers are still learning about their respective squads, there may be new faces and new tactics on show on Monday, making it a difficult encounter to predict.

Still, when you've plunged so far below usual standards as these two nations have, every game is an important one. Given the players involved will be off for a prolonged break after this match, expect a committed clash between two even sides that only have pride to play for at this juncture.

Prediction: Italy 2-2 Netherlands