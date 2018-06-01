Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Headline FIFA 18 FUT Ultimate Team of the Season

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were both included in the FIFA 18 FUT Ultimate Team of the Season, released by EA Sports FIFA on Friday.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah led a quartet of Premier League players chosen for the team:

This group represents the ultimate collection of marquee players who dominated their own European leagues. EA has previously released weekly team of the season squads for every top league, but now the best names, including Ronaldo and Messi, can be added to FUT packs.

So gamers now have another chance to add a Ronaldo, Messi or Salah to their ultimate teams for FUT mode.

Ronaldo is the highest-rated player, just a point ahead of great rival Messi. It's a judgment call since both had highly successful and typically prolific seasons.

Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

Messi bagged 44 goals in all competitions en route to helping the Blaugrana wrap up a double of La Liga and Copa del Rey trophies. Ronaldo's season ended with a third-straight UEFA Champions League trophy with Real Madrid, his fifth overall, with the 33-year-old scoring 15 of his 41 goals in Europe's premier club competition.

Both Ronaldo and Messi appeared in the FIFA 18 La Liga team of the season released earlier this month. So did Messi's Barcelona team-mate, left-back Jordi Alba, who also made the ultimate team.

Salah, who was on the losing end of the Champions League final to Ronaldo and Real, is joined by Manchester City pair Kevin De Buryne and right-back Kyle Walker, as well as Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea.

Salah is rated the same as Messi and two ahead of De Bruyne, who helped Manchester City romp to the Premier League title. In the process, the Belgium international schemer won the division's inaugural playmaker award, after managing 16 assists.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The bench offers some cheap options for smart players, with Lazio's Ciro Immobile coming off an outstanding season during which he scored 41 goals, including 29 in Serie A.

A late-season foot injury meant Paris Saint-Germain attacking talisman Neymar only made the squad list rather than the starting XI.