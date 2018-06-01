Jimmer Fredette to Play in The Basketball Tournament, Eyes NBA Comeback

XIN LI/Getty Images

Former NBA guard Jimmer Fredette said on Friday that he will play in this year's The Basketball Tournament in hopes of drumming up NBA interest.

According to ESPN.com's Myron Medcalf, Fredette said: "I would always love to get another chance in the NBA. I've gotten better in China and improved every year. ... You hope somebody takes notice."

Fredette has played for the Chinese Basketball Association's Shanghai Sharks for the past two seasons.

The 29-year-old veteran averaged 37.6 points per game for the Sharks in 2016-17, and he was named the CBA International MVP.

Fredette followed that up by averaging 36.9 points per game in 2017-18. He is a two-time All-Star in the league.

The former BYU standout coached Team Fredette in last year's The Basketball Tournament, but he will vie for a $2 million prize as a player this time around.

Fredette is looking to follow in the footsteps of many players who went on to sign NBA contracts after playing in TBT, but he told Medcalf that he plans to play one more season in China.

After winning the 2011 National College Player of the Year award in 2011, Fredette was selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft.

Fredette bounced around often during his five-year NBA career, however, spending time with the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks. In 235 career NBA games, he averaged 6.0 points and 1.4 assists per contest.

He was also an NBA D-League (now G League) All-Star in 2016 while playing for the Westchester Knicks.

The 2018 version of The Basketball Tournament will begin on June 29, and many of the games will air on the ESPN family of networks.