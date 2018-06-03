Spain vs. Switzerland: Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

Spain will host Switzerland in an international friendly at Villarreal's Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia later this month.

La Roja will be sending a deep and talented squad to this summer's showpiece tournament featuring David Silva, Andres Iniesta, Jordi Alba and David De Gea. Meanwhile, Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic has yet to name his final 23-man squad for Russia.

Petkovic still has quality players at his disposal, including centre-back Fabian Schar and winger Xherdan Shaqiri. However, he's likely to be cautious with midfield playmaker Granit Xhaka, after the Arsenal man had an injury scare in training recently.

Here are the schedule and viewing details:

Date: Sunday, June 3

Time: 8 p.m BST. 3 p.m. ET.

TV Info: Sky Sports Football. ESPN Deportes. ESPN3.

Live Stream: Sky Go. ESPN Player.

It will be important for Spain boss Julen Lopetegui to rotate his numbers with his country's World Cup opener on the horizon. La Roja face Portugal on Friday, June 15, but Lopetegui will still want to look at some key players, particularly up front.

If there is an obvious issue in this squad it's at striker, where Diego Costa will need to lead the line better than he did four years ago. Costa revived his form when he became eligible to play for Atletico Madrid again back in January, but still finished the season with just seven goals in all competitions.

Although Costa has the strength to play with his back to goal and link with Spain's many forward-thinking midfielders, Lopetegui may use this game to audition Iago Aspas and Rodrigo Moreno.

WhoScored.com detailed how both attackers thrived during this past season:

Whoever starts up top will be ably supported by an enviable contingent of creative maestros in midfield. Silva, Iniesta, Koke and Isco would all start for any other nation. Meanwhile, Lopetegui can also call on Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez and Saul Niguez.

The Swiss midfield may struggle to cope, especially with Xhaka missing. He left the training pitch in obvious discomfort after colliding with fellow midfielder Valon Behrami on Monday.

However, James Benge of the London Evening Standard provided a positive update regarding Xhaka's fitness for the World Cup:

Petkovic will want to see not only how well his midfield copes without Xhaka, but also how an ageing defence stands up to Spain's movement and quick passing.

Right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner is 34, while 31-year-old Johan Djourou may struggle to provide adequate cover alongside Schar and left-back Ricardo Rodriguez.

This is an ideal warm-up for Spain against a Switzerland squad still seeking continuity ahead of events in Russia.

Prediction: Spain 3-0 Switzerland