Michael Porter Jr. NBA Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Denver Nuggets' Pick

The Denver Nuggets have selected Michael Porter Jr. in the 2018 NBA draft with the No. 14 overall pick.

He only played 53 total minutes as a freshman after undergoing early-season back surgery. However, before the injury, many scouts considered him a No. 1 overall candidate for his mismatch scoring potential. Porter will now look to show he's back where he was before arriving at Missouri, both physically and skill-wise.

Quick hitters

Size: 6'10 ¾"

Weight: 211 pounds

Wingspan: 7'0 ¼

Reach: 9'0 ½"

Pro-player comparison: Brandon Ingram

Offensive strengths

With big-man size, Porter plays the game of a wing around the perimeter. He's a high-level shot-maker capable of connecting with range off the catch and dribble by pulling up or falling away. Porter is a face-up player who'll slash in line drives, and he shows good coordination off one foot in the lane using runners and various one-handers. At the U18 Americas Championship, he averaged 15.8 points in just 21.0 minutes for USA.

Offensive weaknesses

Porter ls not overly explosive, and he looked heavier-footed after returning for Missouri's final two games. He can crumble against contact around the rim. Porter also settles for tough jumpers, and though capable of rising and firing over his man at any time, he leans on that for shot-creating instead of advanced dribble moves. He also doesn't project as an impact playmaker for others. Last summer at Adidas Nations, he totaled one assist through three games. He had one assist in 53 minutes this season.

Defensive outlook

Porter has the tools to be a versatile defender. However, offensively, he projects best as a 4, and he doesn't have great strength, particularly in his lower body, to bang with NBA power forwards. It will take Porter time to learn defense and ultimately adjust to guarding pros, since he doesn't have much experience guarding college players.

Rookie-year projections

Having played so little over the past year, rookie expectations for Porter should be tempered. We'll see flashes of what makes him so compelling long term. Porter will show off his jumper out to the arc, as well as his scoring instincts inside off cuts, drives and improvisation. But after sitting out most of his freshman season, he still has a lot of work to do in terms of building back his body and regaining lost athleticism, confidence and feel.

Projected role: Quality starter

Assuming Porter doesn't evolve into a playmaker or lockdown defender, he'll have little margin for error as a scorer. To become an All-Star, he'll likely need to consistently average in the 20s, a tall task. Once he builds back his strength and conditioning, Porter should still be a top-two option who can get his own basket in the half court. His game and tools resemble Brandon Ingram's. His career path could look similar to Harrison Barnes', a skilled, productive scorer, but one who lacks overall versatility.

Measurements courtesy of the 2018 NBA Draft Combine.