Famous Footballers Pick Their Top World Cup Goal Celebrations

Chris Cole/Getty Images

Every time a FIFA World Cup rolls around, iconic, everlasting moments are produced.

They're delivered to us in a number of ways, from winning goals in extra-time (Mario Gotze in 2014), through crazy, self-destructive actions (Zinedine Zidane's head-butt in 2006) and legendary celebrations.

It's that latter category that we're most interested in, so we asked a select group of professional footballers for their favourite goal celebrations on the world's biggest stage.