Juventus Reportedly Submit Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Bid to Beat Manchester United

Juventus are reportedly looking to beat Manchester United to the signature of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, although it's said their €80 million (£70 million) offer has been turned down.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Jaime Wright of MailOnline) reported Juve's opening bid was rejected, as Lazio are holding out for €130 million (£114 million) for their Serbian superstar.

Per Wright, The Sun's Mike McGrath reported in early May that United, the club most closely linked with Milinkovic-Savic in recent months, had agreed a deal in principle for the player.

It's no wonder Lazio are said to have turned down Juve's refreshed approach for the player, either, considering club owner Claudio Lotito recently reiterated they could have earned more last summer, per Football Italia:

By that logic, the Bianconeri would need to boost their reported £70 million offer by at least 30 per cent if they're to tempt the Rome outfit into selling.

Milinkovic-Savic is coming off a whirlwind season—undoubtedly the best of his career to date—and just missed out on UEFA Champions League qualification with the Eagles.

Journalist David Amoyal recently offered some insight as to why the Serb is courting such a lofty fee:

Midfield is just one area of United's squad that needs addressing, with manager Jose Mourinho so far unable to consistently get the most out of Paul Pogba—a player who is similar to Lazio's gem in playing style.

It wasn't long ago United's £89 million investment had the world at his feet following his 2016 move back to Old Trafford from Juve, but Tifo Football recently looked at Milinkovic-Savic as the new star midfielder on the block:

United may not be worried about Juve's reported bid just yet, given it appears to be so far from meeting Lazio's valuation, and the Eagles would surely rather sell to a foreign power rather than a domestic rival.

However, there are other clubs the Red Devils should be more concerned with, per Sky Italy:

To United's pleasure, Milinkovic-Savic's agent, former Chelsea forward Mateja Kezman, recently dismissed reports of his client's Real Madrid preference and told TuttoMercatoWeb (h/t James Benson of the Daily Express): "He said it in an old interview, he was a child. He dreamed of playing for Real, but it was just the aspiration of a young football player."

The wheels are turning slowly in Turin, but Juve have at least made their interest in the player known with their opening bid.