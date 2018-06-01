Neymar Has Confidence Back, Is Not Afraid of Ahead World Cup, Says Fernandinho

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Neymar is getting his confidence back ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup as he continues to recover from a long-term foot injury, according to his Brazil team-mate Fernandinho.

The Selecao's opening match against Switzerland is in 16 days, and Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho gave an update on Neymar's progress as he looks to be at 100 per cent for the start of the tournament, per Sacha Pisani of Goal:

"This kind of injury Neymar had is a little bit difficult, I can tell because I had it too. It aches now and then…the process is a little bit complex. But, when you watch the moves he's making during the training, the way he is training, I see him very well and he's getting his confidence back, that's so important. He's so audacious, trying to dribble the defences, he's not afraid.

"That's the first step for him to be 100 per cent confident again. And we want him to be fully fit as soon as possible, till our first match in the World Cup. I have no doubt he's a player who will make a big difference for our team."

Neymar, 26, has been out of action since February when he had to be stretchered off while playing for Paris Saint-Germain against Marseille.

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

He subsequently underwent foot surgery in March and has been working his way back to fitness ever since.

Brazil face two warm-up friendlies ahead of the start of the World Cup. The first is against Croatia at Anfield on Sunday before a clash with Austria in Vienna a week later.

Neymar will likely be eager to participate in both fixtures as he looks to build up his match fitness before the start of the tournament in Russia.

Whether he appears at all against Croatia will provide a hint as to his progress, and, based on Fernandinho's comments, he could well play a big role.

Neymar is unquestionably Brazil's star player, and they will need him at his best if they are to win the World Cup.

As well as Switzerland, the Selecao face Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E, all sides they will be confident of beating.

Finishing top of their group is essential for Brazil as, if they slip up and come second, they will likely face defending champions Germany in the last 16.