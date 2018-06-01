Bayern Munich Reportedly Willing to Sell Thiago Alcantara in Team Redesign

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich could initiate one of the biggest summer transfer storylines after it was reported the club are willing to sell Thiago Alcantara for the right price, and former team Barcelona could be among those interested.

Jordi Gil of Sport cited a report from Sport Bild that Die Roten president Uli Hoeness wants to rebuild the team, and Thiago is one of the high-profile stars who could be sacrificed in the transition.

German football insider Christian Falk reported the Spaniard isn't the only big departure that could materialise, either, with the Bundesliga champions seemingly intent on significant renovations:

Niko Kovac is scheduled to take over at the Bayern helm in July as successor to Jupp Heynckes, but Thiago may not be one of the players he gets to work with, with Barca sure to be in the mix for his signature.

The central midfielder overcame injury midway through last season to make 32 appearances in all, starting in 22 of those as he helped Bayern clinch a fifth Bundesliga title in the five seasons he's been in Bavaria.

Thiago is contracted at the Allianz Arena until the summer of 2021, but his future was recently cast into some doubt following comments made by Bayern legend and pundit Lothar Matthaus, per The Independent:

This wouldn't be the first time in recent years that Bayern have sold a player despite them still having a lot to offer. Toni Kroos was sold to Real Madrid in 2014 one year before Bastian Schweinsteiger left for Manchester United, while Douglas Costa more recently joined Juventus and has been a big success in Turin.

Thiago scored 10 goals in 100 appearances for the Blaugrana before he left in 2013, and a return to the Camp Nou could be on the cards now that Andres Iniesta has taken his leave of the club.

That being said, the Spain international was targeting success at the 2018 FIFA World Cup when quizzed on his future recently, per Goal's Ronan Murphy:

Gil rightly wrote that a solid performance at the World Cup in Russia would boost any attention coming Thiago's way, the ideal shop window for a player who's soon to enter their playing prime.

The playmaker has started in six of manager Julen Lopetegui's last seven matchday teams and looks likely to dazzle in Russia, potentially with new motivation to make an impression in front of any potential suitors.

It was a surprise that Barca were willing to sell a young Thiago five years ago, but after squeezing their value out of the star, it now seems Bayern are ready to surprise themselves by making him available for sale.