Laurent Blanc Reportedly Top Choice for Chelsea Job, Avram Grant Back-Up Option

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Chelsea will reportedly chase Laurent Blanc as their "prime candidate" to replace Antonio Conte at the club's helm, and are said to have former Blues boss Avram Grant lined up as an emergency option.

Blanc, who hasn't managed since leaving Paris Saint-Germain in 2016, recently emerged as a new candidate but has picked up speed after Chelsea missed the deadline to pay Maurizio Sarri's release clause, per Sami Mokbel and Matt Lawton of the Daily Mail.

The club's priorities appear to have changed after owner Roman Abramovich wasn't permitted to renew his visa and delayed plans on their new 60,000-seat stadium, with his future in the United Kingdom said to be in doubt.

The Guardian's Dominic Fifield reported Chelsea informed Sarri—under contract with Napoli until 2020 but no longer in charge after a parting of ways at the end of the season—they won't pay his €8 million (£7 million) exit clause, which expired on Thursday. Meanwhile, commentator Adam Summerton questioned the transition to Blanc as a managerial target:

Blanc would be a lot cheaper considering he hasn't held a managerial position since leaving the Parc des Princes two years ago, while Grant is at the helm of NorthEast United in the Indian Super League.

The Israeli tactician is described as "a key member of Abramovich's inner sanctum," although the Daily Mail's Charlie Skillen suggested such an appointment would not signal a progressive move:

Grant previously managed Chelsea for a single season and took the team to the 2008-09 UEFA Champions League final, not to mention they didn't lose a home game during his short tenure.

But his time at the club was seen as a stopgap after Jose Mourinho left in 2008, with Grant moving from his role of director of football into the manager's hot seat. Sarri, on the other hand, has been linked with a move to west London for several months as Chelsea's second successive managerial appointment from Serie A.

Fifield suggested Chelsea are exploring legal routes to get the Italian out of his contract in Naples, where Napoli have since appointed Carlo Ancelotti as a successor.

But Blanc is suggested as a top pick in any event after Chelsea are said to have discovered things about Sarri's past, including a touchline exchange with now-Italy boss Roberto Mancini comprising homophobic slurs.

One thing that looks certain is Conte will leave Stamford Bridge after two years at the club this summer, as it would require an almighty turnaround for his situation to be rescued.

Amid the current chaos at the club, ESPN's Alex Shaw broke down the general happenings at Chelsea as they put plans in place to improve upon last season's fifth-place Premier League finish:

Abramovich's plans to renovate Chelsea's stadium are on hold as the Russian is said to be unsure of funding such capital into a city "that has suddenly made him feel so unwelcome."

That could affect this summer's manager search and signal the second coming of Grant should their pursuit of ex-PSG coach Blanc fail to bear fruit.