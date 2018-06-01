Report: Bryan Colangelo's Job with 76ers in Jeopardy over Burner Accounts

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Bryan Colangelo's time with the 76ers" target="_blank">Philadelphia 76ers may be up as a result of a social media scandal.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe, Colangelo's role as Sixers president of basketball operations is in jeopardy due to his alleged involvement in a handful of burner Twitter accounts.

The Ringer's Ben Detrick reported earlier this week that Colangelo may be behind five burner accounts that leaked sensitive information. Philadelphia announced it would investigate the executive's role in the matter.

A 76ers fan account discovered an intriguing twist that could possibly link Colangelo's wife's phone number to three of the burner accounts in the report. Per Wojnarowski and Lowe, Colangelo has had talks with the organization regarding the possibility that his wife, Barbara Bottini, controlled the accounts.

Philadelphia, according to Wojnarowski and Lowe, appear to be holding Colangelo responsible for his wife's alleged actions, with many Sixers staffers "bracing for his dismissal."

The burner accounts are problematic for several reasons. The accounts called out current and former Sixers players like Joel Embiid, Markelle Fultz, Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel. In Okafor's case, it raised questions about past physicals. The accounts also attacked Colangelo's predecessor in Philadelphia, Sam Hinkie, as well as Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri. Colangelo was previously a part of the Raptors' front office.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said ahead of Thursday night's Game 1 of the NBA Finals, via Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post, that he was going to wait for all of the facts to come out.

Wojnarowski and Lowe noted that the Sixers' investigation has not been completed. However, things do not look promising for Colangelo at the moment.