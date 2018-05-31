Steve Smith to Baker Mayfield: 'I Would Run You over If You Were a Safety'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2018

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 18: Wide receiver Steve Smith #89 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates with teammate wide receiver Kamar Aiken #11 after scoring a second quarter touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Steve Smith is no longer an active player, but the five-time Pro Bowler remains a prolific trash talker. 

The Baltimore Ravens shared a clip from an interview between Smith and Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield. Smith asked Mayfield what position he'd play if he couldn't be a quarterback, to which Mayfield answered he'd want to be a safety.

Smith the responded by saying, "I would run you over if you were a safety. ... I would run you over, and then after I run you over, I would spin the ball":

With any luck, Smith will one day be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, because his induction speech would perhaps be more legendary than his playing career.

Related

    Every Team's Most Exciting UDFA Addition

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Every Team's Most Exciting UDFA Addition

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Delaware Will Be 1st State to Have Legal Sports Betting

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Delaware Will Be 1st State to Have Legal Sports Betting

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Steve Smith Still a Bully 😅

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Steve Smith Still a Bully 😅

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    UFC Legend Liddell Trains the Browns 👊

    NFL logo
    NFL

    UFC Legend Liddell Trains the Browns 👊

    Nathan McCarter
    via Bleacher Report