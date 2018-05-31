Steve Smith to Baker Mayfield: 'I Would Run You over If You Were a Safety'

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Steve Smith is no longer an active player, but the five-time Pro Bowler remains a prolific trash talker.

The Baltimore Ravens shared a clip from an interview between Smith and Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield. Smith asked Mayfield what position he'd play if he couldn't be a quarterback, to which Mayfield answered he'd want to be a safety.

Smith the responded by saying, "I would run you over if you were a safety. ... I would run you over, and then after I run you over, I would spin the ball":

With any luck, Smith will one day be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, because his induction speech would perhaps be more legendary than his playing career.