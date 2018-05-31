Chelsea Transfer News: Alisson to Replace Thibaut Courtois in Latest Rumours

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly joined the race to sign Roma goalkeeper Alisson as they seek a replacement for Thibaut Courtois who is set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Blues have failed to agree a new deal with Courtois, and he wants to return to Spain with both Atletico and Real Madrid possible destinations, according to Keith Webster at the Mirror.

If Courtois does depart then Chelsea will make a move for Alisson. The Blues are prepared to meet his £60 million asking price and could beat Liverpool to the Brazilian, as the Reds still have doubts over his consistency.

Courtois is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe and losing the 26-year-old would be a big blow. He has been linked with a move to Liverpool but has no interest in joining the Reds, according to Goal's Nizaar Kinsella.

Journalist Kristof Terreur offered an update on his situation at Chelsea:

If Courtois does decide he does not want to renew his current deal, Chelsea may have little choice but to sell him, as they risk losing him as a free agent next summer otherwise.

A top quality replacement will be needed and Alisson certainly fits the bill. Goal offered a profile of the Brazilian:

However, persuading Roma to sell one of their key assets will be tough. Sporting director Monchi has said the goalkeeper "wants to stay in Rome," per the Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Ben Gladwell at ESPN FC).

Chelsea will also face competition from Real Madrid and Liverpool who are both interested in Alisson. Roma would like to keep Alisson for at least another season, and it would take a bid of around £79 million to persuade the club to sell, according to Fabrizio Romano and Sachin Nakrani at the Guardian.

Courtois' decision on whether he will stay at Chelsea may also depend on the managerial situation at the club. The Blues have held talks with Maurizio Sarri over replacing Antonio Conte as manager, according to Romano.

If the Belgian does opt to leave then Alisson looks a good option for the Blues. However, they will have to work to do to prise him away from Roma and beat off competition from other top clubs for his signature.