Mauricio Pochettino Exit Clause Rumours Emerge Amid Real Madrid Links

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is being linked with the vacant Real Madrid job following the departure of Zinedine Zidane, with several Spanish outlets suggesting his news Spurs deal includes a release clause that would allow him to leave for Los Blancos.

As reported by Sport Witness, Catalan outlets Sport and Mundo Deportivo reported such a clause exists, while Marca contradicted those reports but suggested negotiations could still go ahead. The Times also said there is no clause.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.