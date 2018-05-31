Mauricio Pochettino Exit Clause Rumours Emerge Amid Real Madrid Links

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur and Zinedine Zidane, Manager of Real Madrid shake hands following the game at the UEFA Champions League group H match between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium on November 1, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is being linked with the vacant Real Madrid job following the departure of Zinedine Zidane, with several Spanish outlets suggesting his news Spurs deal includes a release clause that would allow him to leave for Los Blancos. 

As reported by Sport Witness, Catalan outlets Sport and Mundo Deportivo reported such a clause exists, while Marca contradicted those reports but suggested negotiations could still go ahead. The Times also said there is no clause. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

