Cristiano Ronaldo 'Devastated' After Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid Exit

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2018

TOPSHOT - Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane (R) celebrates with Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 26, 2018. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)
FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly "devastated" by the sudden resignation of manager Zinedine Zidane, a move that leaves him "even more isolated" in the Blancos dressing room.

According to Marca's Jesus Sanchez (via Euan McTear), the news reached the forward while he was on holiday and lessens his links with the club even more. He took to social media to heap praise on Zidane, with the caption reading: "All I feel is pride at having been your player. Coach, thanks for so much."

The report follows less than a week after Ronaldo hinted at a possible departure after Real's 3-1 UEFA Champions League final win over Liverpool. Those comments led to speculation linking him with Paris Saint-Germain, per Manu Sainz of AS.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan shared the full comments:

On Wednesday, ASJoaquin Maroto weighed in on his ongoing legal trouble in Spain, pointing out his tax fraud case has played into his current feelings regarding the club.

Zidane's shock exit won't help matters. The French manager announced his departure on Thursday, taking most of the football world by surprise. Per Marca, that includes Ronaldo, who has already been forced to say goodbye to a number of friends of late, including Pepe, Fabio Coentrao and James Rodriguez.

Los Blancos won their third consecutive Champions League trophy earlier this month, an unprecedented feat in the modern era. That success likely played into Zidane's decision―he's leaving on a high―and it's not outlandish to believe the 33-year-old Ronaldo could eye a similar move.

Club president Florentino Perez will be eager to keep hold of him, however, especially after parting with Zidane. Los Blancos are faced with enough turnover as is; they can't afford to lose the Ballon d'Or holder as well.

