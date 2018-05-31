Pat Bowlen's Daughter Beth Wants to Own Broncos, Trust Says She's Not Qualified

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Beth Bowlen Wallace is one of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen's seven children, and she is the latest to attempt to become a controlling owner of the team.

The 47-year-old provided a statement regarding her intentions Thursday, via Troy E. Renck of Denver 7 ABC:

"I love the Denver Broncos. This team has been so special to my family, to the City of Denver and to the state of Colorado. My father's legacy is very important to me and my family. It is my desire to lead this team with the same passion my father did and help the Broncos become Super Bowl champions again. I have the ambition, experience and drive, and my mentor in running a winning NFL franchise is the best in the business —my father."

Despite her intentions, the Pat Bowlen trust countered that she is "not capable or qualified at this time."

Pat Bowlen has owned the Broncos for 37 years, but after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's he resigned control of the day-to-day operations to Broncos CEO Joe Ellis in 2016.

According to Woody Paige of the Gazette, Bowlen's "physical health is declining dramatically" and he has been hospitalized several times.

There is no direct line of succession for the 74-year-old, but the three-person trust—which includes Ellis, team counsel Rich Sliva and Denver attorney Mary Kelly—has the authority to make decisions for the team, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post. Each of Bowlen's seven children will receive an equal share in the franchise but the trust will determine which of the children, if any, will become the team's decision-maker.



Patrick Dennis Bowlen III, John Michael Bowlen and Brittany Alexandra Bowlen are considered potential candidates to take over as owners to keep it in the family if Beth Bowlen Wallace is unable to land the role.

In addition to having a law degree from the University of Denver, Bowlen Wallace has also worked as the director of special projects for the Broncos for three years.

According to Forbes, the Broncos are worth $2.6 billion which ranks 11th among NFL teams.