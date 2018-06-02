Austria vs. Germany: Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Austria welcome world champions Germany to the Worthersee Stadion in Klagenfurt on Saturday as both teams continue their preparations for the FIFA 2018 World Cup.

Germany will head to Russia as one of the favourites to lift the trophy, and manager Joachim Low has a star-studded squad of players available to him.

Austria missed out on qualifying for the World Cup after a poor campaign. The team finished in fourth place behind Serbia, Republic of Ireland and Wales with just four wins from 10 matches.

Here's a look at how you can watch the match.

Date: Saturday, June 2

Time: 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET



TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK), ESPN 3 (U.S.)



Live Stream: BT Sport Live (UK)



Neuer on the comeback trail

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer missed almost the entire season after breaking a foot in September 2017 but is set to make his long-awaited return to action against Austria.

Goalkeeping coach Andreas Kopke has already confirmed the Bayern Munich goalkeeper will feature in the match, per Marca.

Germany showed how impressive he's looked in training:

Manager Joachim Low has said that Neuer will be his first choice at the World Cup, despite his lengthy lay-off, per BBC Sport.

Neuer is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world and his return to fitness will be a big boost to Germany. The Bayern star is also the Germany captain and his leadership will be needed in Russia.

Austria's Arnautovic is a wanted man

Marko Arnautovic was reportedly scouted by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on Wednesday as Austria beat World Cup hosts Russia 1-0.

The Red Devils boss took in the action as he is interested in signing the West Ham United forward, according to James Ducker at the Telegraph.

Arnautovic said it was a "great honour" to have Mourinho watching the team, per Kurier (h/t Metro).

Mourinho will have watched Arnautovic set up Alessandro Schopf for Austria's winner, and another impressive performance against Germany may strengthen Mourinho's interest.