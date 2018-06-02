Austria vs. Germany: Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 27: Leroy Sane of Germany runs with the ball during the International friendly match between Germany and Brazil at Olympiastadion on March 27, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)
Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Austria welcome world champions Germany to the Worthersee Stadion in Klagenfurt on Saturday as both teams continue their preparations for the FIFA 2018 World Cup.

Germany will head to Russia as one of the favourites to lift the trophy, and manager Joachim Low has a star-studded squad of players available to him. 

Austria missed out on qualifying for the World Cup after a poor campaign. The team finished in fourth place behind Serbia, Republic of Ireland and Wales with just four wins from 10 matches.

Here's a look at how you can watch the match.

    

Date: Saturday, June 2

Time: 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK), ESPN 3 (U.S.) 

Live Stream: BT Sport Live (UK)

   

Neuer on the comeback trail

BOLZANO, ITALY - MAY 29: Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer of Germany controls the ball during day seven of the Southern Tyrol Training Camp on May 29, 2018 in Eppan, Italy. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer missed almost the entire season after breaking a foot in September 2017 but is set to make his long-awaited return to action against Austria.

Goalkeeping coach Andreas Kopke has already confirmed the Bayern Munich goalkeeper will feature in the match, per Marca.

Germany showed how impressive he's looked in training:

Manager Joachim Low has said that Neuer will be his first choice at the World Cup, despite his lengthy lay-off, per BBC Sport.

Neuer is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world and his return to fitness will be a big boost to Germany. The Bayern star is also the Germany captain and his leadership will be needed in Russia.

    

Austria's Arnautovic is a wanted man

Russia's Vladimir Granat (L) and Austria's Marko Arnautovic vie during their international friendly football match between Austria and Russia at Tivoli stadium in Innsbruck, Austria on May 30, 2018. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo credit should
JOE KLAMAR/Getty Images

Marko Arnautovic was reportedly scouted by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on Wednesday as Austria beat World Cup hosts Russia 1-0.

The Red Devils boss took in the action as he is interested in signing the West Ham United forward, according to James Ducker at the Telegraph.

Arnautovic said it was a "great honour" to have Mourinho watching the team, per Kurier (h/t Metro).

Mourinho will have watched Arnautovic set up Alessandro Schopf for Austria's winner, and another impressive performance against Germany may strengthen Mourinho's interest.

