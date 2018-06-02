Mexico vs. Scotland: Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Mexico will continue their preparation for the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Saturday with another friendly, this time at home against Scotland.

El Tri were held to a draw by Wales in Pasadena, California, and have just a few chances left to get their tactics in order. One more friendly against Denmark will follow before their World Cup opener against defending champions Germany on June 17.

Here is a look at Saturday's friendly:

Time: 2 a.m. BST (Sunday)/9 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

TV Info/Live Stream: BBC Scotland, Fox Sports 1

El Tri Need Attacking Boost

Mexico weren't bad in their scoreless draw against Wales, but they certainly weren't good, either. Against a Welsh team that didn't have the threat of Gareth Bale in attack, the Mexicans were able to attack relentlessly, and for the full 90 minutes.

That all those attacks didn't lead to a single goal is worrying, to say the least:

Fortunately this was just a friendly, and as the team spends more time together in preparation for the World Cup, they should find some more much-needed chemistry.

Homefield advantage should come in handy, and perhaps a single good result against the Scots is all El Tri need. The Azteca is expected to be as loud as it can get on Saturday, per football writer Tom Marshall:

An attack led by the talented Hirving Lozano, with Javier Hernandez and Carlos Vela also in the mix, should be able to score against the Scots in such circumstances.

Sloppy Scotland and a Lack of Focus

Scotland can be forgiven for traveling to South America with their focus at less than 100 percent. For the fifth straight edition of the World Cup, the team failed to qualify, and the players currently with the squad are likely just counting down the days until they can start their vacation.

It showed in Peru, where the side came undone due to a couple of silly mental errors. Here is a look at the goals from that 2-0 loss―both of which should have been avoided:

On paper, Mexico's attack is superior to that of Peru, and El Tri will punish those kind of mistakes just as severely at home. If the Scots want to avoid an embarrassment―and give their coefficient a boost, which could come in handy for the next qualifying draw―they have to find their focus and execute much better.

Prediction: Mexico 3-0 Scotland