Damarious Randall Demolishes Twitter Record with Big NBA Finals Promise

Cleveland Browns defensive back Damarious Randall is setting records on Twitter because of the NBA Finals. How did Randall start breaking retweet records? Watch above to see the 25-year-old's huge NBA Finals promise.

